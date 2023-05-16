E2open Parent (ETWO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

E2open Parent (NYSE: ETWO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2023 – E2open Parent was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/2/2023 – E2open Parent was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/2/2023 – E2open Parent was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.50.

5/2/2023 – E2open Parent had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $7.00.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 883,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,086. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.27 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 99.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,285.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 64,644 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in E2open Parent by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,143 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 638,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

