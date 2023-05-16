E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.8 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF remained flat at $13.07 during trading on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.