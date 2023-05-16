E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.8 days.
E.On Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF remained flat at $13.07 during trading on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.
E.On Company Profile
