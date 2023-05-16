Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $583.35 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -458.82%.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

