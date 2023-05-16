Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 581,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,535.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DYNDF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DYNDF remained flat at $13.12 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.