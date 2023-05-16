dYdX 24-Hour Volume Tops $49.37 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $340.94 million and $49.37 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00008088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

