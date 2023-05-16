DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KTF remained flat at $8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 28,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,009. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

