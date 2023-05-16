Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Update

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at C$8.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

