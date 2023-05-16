Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Doximity accounts for 0.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Doximity by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 274,053 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Doximity by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

DOCS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 398,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

