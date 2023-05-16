Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Price Performance

DWMNF remained flat at $32.11 during trading on Tuesday. Dowa has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Get Dowa alerts:

About Dowa

(Get Rating)

Read More

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.