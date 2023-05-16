Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dowa Price Performance
DWMNF remained flat at $32.11 during trading on Tuesday. Dowa has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.
About Dowa
