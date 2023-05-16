Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Dover by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 259,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

