Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

