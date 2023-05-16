Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 975,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DHGAF remained flat at $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. Domain Holdings Australia has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domain Holdings Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Read More

