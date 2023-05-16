Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Reaches $9.99 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.99 billion and $198.43 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00322717 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012950 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,364,296,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
