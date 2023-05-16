DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 47,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,100,000 shares of company stock worth $35,317,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. 7,582,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,622. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Articles

