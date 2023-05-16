Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $7.12

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.71. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 12,547,144 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.