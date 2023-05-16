Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.63. 108,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 85,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Digimarc Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $612.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 198.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $6,048,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 420,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 285,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236,347 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

