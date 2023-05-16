Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Up 11.4% in April

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Digi International by 31.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Digi International by 31.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digi International Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 237,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Digi International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

