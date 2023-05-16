Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on May 22nd

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3237 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

