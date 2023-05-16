Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,422. The stock has a market cap of $266.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.