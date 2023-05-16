Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 3,866 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,995,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $449,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,618 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,573,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,545,434. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

