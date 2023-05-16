Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 27,500 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 114.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

HBI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 2,751,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,747,721. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

