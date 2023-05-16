Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 992,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 597,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 442,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $154.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $165.78.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.