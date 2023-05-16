Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.46. The company had a trading volume of 813,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $445.54. The company has a market capitalization of $412.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,651 shares of company stock valued at $411,034,331. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.