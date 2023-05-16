Detalus Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 6,119,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,803. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

