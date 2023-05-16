Detalus Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.98. 7,302,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

