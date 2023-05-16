Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.63. The stock had a trading volume of 819,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,802. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

