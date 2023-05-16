Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JVAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 105,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 179.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

JVAL stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 9,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,390. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

