Detalus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,672 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $86.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

