Desjardins Raises Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$85.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $46.97 on Friday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

