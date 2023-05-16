Desjardins Raises Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$85.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Calian Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $46.97 on Friday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.
Calian Group Company Profile
