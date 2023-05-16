Desjardins Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$203.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday.

WSP Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $128.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $133.72.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

