DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DENSO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. 10,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,092. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.01. DENSO has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

