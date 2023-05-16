Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.09.

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$36.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$30.90 and a 1 year high of C$40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

