Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Barclays

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.91.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$36.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.90 and a 12-month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

