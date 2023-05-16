DeFiChain (DFI) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $254.89 million and $4.70 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,018,813,052 coins and its circulating supply is 701,171,865 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

