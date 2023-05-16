Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

DE stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.45. 383,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,243. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

