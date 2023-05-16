Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

About Decisionpoint Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Decisionpoint Systems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an integrator of mobility and wireless systems for business organizations. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.