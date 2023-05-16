Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.19%.
Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an integrator of mobility and wireless systems for business organizations. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.
