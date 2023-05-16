DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,858.40 ($73.39).

DCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities assumed coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCC traded up GBX 131 ($1.64) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,785 ($59.94). The stock had a trading volume of 271,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,270. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,454.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,658.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,534.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,508 ($81.52).

DCC Increases Dividend

About DCC

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 127.17 ($1.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 5,471.12%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

