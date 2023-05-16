DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,858.40 ($73.39).
DCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities assumed coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
DCC Stock Performance
Shares of DCC traded up GBX 131 ($1.64) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,785 ($59.94). The stock had a trading volume of 271,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,270. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,454.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,658.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,534.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,508 ($81.52).
DCC Increases Dividend
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
