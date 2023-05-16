David Slinkman Sells 3,683 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) SVP David Slinkman sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.20, for a total value of $752,068.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KWR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.73 and a 200 day moving average of $187.64. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -483.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

