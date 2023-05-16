DataHighway 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $671,992.72 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $3.31 or 0.00012282 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $106.93 million and $671,992.72 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,277,279 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.20618154 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $596,296.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

