Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF traded down $19.65 on Monday, hitting $180.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 247. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $108.08 and a 12-month high of $209.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.05 and a 200-day moving average of $172.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

