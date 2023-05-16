DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT Lowered to $6.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.

DarioHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $3.79 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 224.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in DarioHealth by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth



DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

