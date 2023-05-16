Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,224 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.65. 144,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,351. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.89.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

