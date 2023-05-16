Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

DHR stock opened at $226.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $225.34 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

