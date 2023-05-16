Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

DHR traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.86 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

