Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $226.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $225.34 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.67 and its 200 day moving average is $255.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

