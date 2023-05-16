Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DWAHY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. 16,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. Daiwa House Industry has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.41.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

