DA Davidson Increases Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $29.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $756.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 395.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

