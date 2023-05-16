CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTMX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351,339 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

