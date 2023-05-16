CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Down 9.9%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 602,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,611,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 9.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $915.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,141,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Stories

