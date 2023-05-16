CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.